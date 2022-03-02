New Electric Jeep SUV revealed in official photos

Jeep has revealed two photos of their first fully electric Jeep SUV and we get to see the design and some of the features of this new electric vehicle. As yet there are not many details about what sort of range or performance twill come with.

The company has not released many details about this new electric SUV, all we know is that it is a battery-electric vehicle.

Tuesday, March 01, 2022 – Today, during Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation, Carlos Tavares, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellantis, revealed images of the first-ever 100% battery-electric Jeep SUV, as the brand continues its global initiatives toward the full electrification of its SUV portfolio. This new fully electric Jeep vehicle will be launched early next year, expanding the brand reach and taking the next step to the achievement of Jeep brand’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom. More information on the Jeep BEV will be released in the coming months.

You can find out more details about the new Electric Jeep SUV, over at the Jeep website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on the cars performance, range etc, we will let you know, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Jeep

