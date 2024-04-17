New DJI Avata 2 FPV drone launches from $999

This week DJI has launched its new Avata 2 FPV drone, designed to elevate your FPV (First Person View) experience, boasting a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor and an impressive 23-minute flight time. Whether you’re an experienced pilot or just starting out, the DJI Avata 2 ensures that every flight is an unforgettable adventure.

With the DJI Avata 2, you’ll have the tools to create cinematic masterpieces. The drone’s 155° Ultra-Wide-Angle FOV and 4K/60fps HDR video capabilities allow you to record breathtaking footage with incredible detail and clarity. Even in low-light conditions, the larger image sensor ensures that your shots remain sharp and vibrant. You’ll be able to capture the world from a unique perspective, showcasing the beauty of your surroundings in ways that were once only possible with professional-grade equipment.

Smooth and Stable Footage in Every Flight

One of the standout features of the DJI Avata 2 is its advanced stabilization technology. DJI’s latest algorithms, including DJI RockSteady and HorizonSteady, work together to keep your footage smooth and horizon-aligned, even during the most dynamic maneuvers. Whether you’re flying through tight spaces or performing high-speed stunts, you can trust that your video will remain steady and professional-looking.

Imagine gliding through a dense forest, weaving between trees and branches, or racing along a winding mountain road. With the DJI Avata 2’s stabilization capabilities, you’ll be able to capture these thrilling moments without worrying about shaky or distorted footage. Your viewers will feel like they’re right there with you, experiencing the excitement firsthand.

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Avata 2 is available for purchase now from $879 or $999 offering various bundles that include the DJI Goggles 3 and the DJI RC Motion 3, providing a complete package for both beginners and experienced pilots. Check the official DJI website or authorized retailers for the most current pricing and availability details.

1/1.3-inch CMOS Image Sensor

23-minute flight time

155° Ultra-Wide-Angle FOV

4K/60fps HDR Video Capability

DJI O4 Video Transmission

Latest Stabilization Algorithm

DJI Goggles 3 with Real View PiP

DJI RC Motion 3 Controller

Integrated Propeller Guards

Automatic Return to Home (RTH) Function

PD Fast Charging Support

Two-Way Charging Hub

Maximum Video Transmission Distance: 13 km

Transmission Latency: Low as 24 ms

Maximum Transmission Bitrate: 60Mbps

Intuitive Control and Enhanced Safety

Flying the DJI Avata 2 is a breeze thanks to the new DJI Goggles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3. These accessories provide an immersive flying experience, allowing you to feel as though you’re in the cockpit of your drone. The intuitive controls and responsive handling make it easy to navigate through even the most challenging environments.

Safety is a top priority with the DJI Avata 2. The drone features integrated propeller guards and smart collision avoidance technologies, giving you peace of mind as you explore new frontiers. The DJI Goggles 3 also include a Real View PiP feature, which overlays environmental data onto your live feed, providing you with crucial information to help you fly safely and confidently.



