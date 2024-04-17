New DJI Avata 2 FPV drone launches from $999

This week DJI has launched its new Avata 2 FPV drone, designed to elevate your FPV (First Person View) experience, boasting a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor and an impressive 23-minute flight time. Whether you’re an experienced pilot or just starting out, the DJI Avata 2 ensures that every flight is an unforgettable adventure.
With the DJI Avata 2, you’ll have the tools to create cinematic masterpieces. The drone’s 155° Ultra-Wide-Angle FOV and 4K/60fps HDR video capabilities allow you to record breathtaking footage with incredible detail and clarity. Even in low-light conditions, the larger image sensor ensures that your shots remain sharp and vibrant. You’ll be able to capture the world from a unique perspective, showcasing the beauty of your surroundings in ways that were once only possible with professional-grade equipment.
Smooth and Stable Footage in Every Flight
One of the standout features of the DJI Avata 2 is its advanced stabilization technology. DJI’s latest algorithms, including DJI RockSteady and HorizonSteady, work together to keep your footage smooth and horizon-aligned, even during the most dynamic maneuvers. Whether you’re flying through tight spaces or performing high-speed stunts, you can trust that your video will remain steady and professional-looking.
Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of
- 1,500 drones flying in formation set two Guinness World Records
- 8+ Big drones capable of carrying large payloads and heavy
- Swarm of drones demonstrated flying through heavily wooded area
- Awesome parachute system saves drones and rockets
- Raspberry Pi Based SkyJack Drone Capable Of Hacking Other
DJI FPV drone
Imagine gliding through a dense forest, weaving between trees and branches, or racing along a winding mountain road. With the DJI Avata 2’s stabilization capabilities, you’ll be able to capture these thrilling moments without worrying about shaky or distorted footage. Your viewers will feel like they’re right there with you, experiencing the excitement firsthand.
Pricing and Availability
The DJI Avata 2 is available for purchase now from $879 or $999 offering various bundles that include the DJI Goggles 3 and the DJI RC Motion 3, providing a complete package for both beginners and experienced pilots. Check the official DJI website or authorized retailers for the most current pricing and availability details.
- 1/1.3-inch CMOS Image Sensor
- 23-minute flight time
- 155° Ultra-Wide-Angle FOV
- 4K/60fps HDR Video Capability
- DJI O4 Video Transmission
- Latest Stabilization Algorithm
- DJI Goggles 3 with Real View PiP
- DJI RC Motion 3 Controller
- Integrated Propeller Guards
- Automatic Return to Home (RTH) Function
- PD Fast Charging Support
- Two-Way Charging Hub
- Maximum Video Transmission Distance: 13 km
- Transmission Latency: Low as 24 ms
- Maximum Transmission Bitrate: 60Mbps
Intuitive Control and Enhanced Safety
Flying the DJI Avata 2 is a breeze thanks to the new DJI Goggles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3. These accessories provide an immersive flying experience, allowing you to feel as though you’re in the cockpit of your drone. The intuitive controls and responsive handling make it easy to navigate through even the most challenging environments.
Safety is a top priority with the DJI Avata 2. The drone features integrated propeller guards and smart collision avoidance technologies, giving you peace of mind as you explore new frontiers. The DJI Goggles 3 also include a Real View PiP feature, which overlays environmental data onto your live feed, providing you with crucial information to help you fly safely and confidently.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.