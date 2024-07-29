New Cupra Leon and Formentor Now Available in the UK

The automotive world is abuzz with the arrival of the new CUPRA Formentor and Leon in the United Kingdom. These innovative vehicles are designed to capture the hearts of the next generation of drivers, offering a perfect blend of style and performance. The Formentor and Leon boast a striking exterior design, featuring a bold shark-nose front end, distinctive triangular LED lights, and an illuminated CUPRA logo that makes a powerful statement on the road. The interiors of these models have undergone significant enhancements, incorporating sustainable materials and advanced digitalization to provide a truly premium driving experience.

Impressive Performance and Diverse Powertrain Options

While the CUPRA Formentor and Leon are undeniably stylish, they also deliver exceptional performance. Both models offer a wide range of powertrain options, catering to various driving preferences. The Formentor’s entry-level powertrain is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit, generating an impressive 150PS, while the Leon starts with a similar 1.5-litre 150PS engine. For those seeking an eco-friendly alternative, the latest plug-in hybrid technology is available, capable of delivering an astonishing 272PS and providing an electric-only range of over 70 miles. This allows drivers to enjoy the best of both worlds – powerful performance and environmentally conscious driving.

For enthusiasts craving even more power, the Formentor VZ variants and the Leon Estate offer top-of-the-line options, with the latter boasting an impressive 333PS. These high-performance models are designed to satisfy the most discerning drivers, offering an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on style or comfort.

Competitive Pricing and Customization Options

The new CUPRA Formentor and Leon are not only impressive in terms of design and performance but also offer competitive pricing. The Formentor starts at £33,450 OTR, while the Leon begins at £31,090 OTR for the hatchback version and £33,370 OTR for the Estate. These prices make these models accessible to a wide range of buyers, ensuring that the joy of driving a CUPRA is within reach for many.

Both the Formentor and Leon are now available for order in the UK, and customers can choose from a variety of trims and customization options to suit their individual preferences and budgets. Whether you prioritize sportiness, luxury, or a balance of both, there is a CUPRA model that will meet your needs. With their combination of advanced features, striking design, and competitive pricing, the Formentor and Leon are poised to make a significant impact on the automotive market.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Sustainable Materials

The new CUPRA Formentor and Leon are not just about power and style; they also incorporate the latest advancements in automotive technology. The interiors of these models feature a redesigned centre console, door panels, and dashboard, all crafted with sustainable materials. This eco-friendly approach demonstrates CUPRA’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

In terms of infotainment, both models come equipped with a state-of-the-art 12.9-inch system, offering an enhanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) that provides a seamless and intuitive user experience. The optional 12-speaker Sennheiser audio system, standard on the Leon VZ3, delivers an immersive sound experience, making every drive a pleasure.

Source Cupra



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals