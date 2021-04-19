New colorful iMacs could launch at tomorrow’s Apple event

We have been hearing rumors about the new iMacs for some time, the device are expected to be made available at Apple’s press event tomorrow.

There have been rumors in the past that these new iMacs may end up being colorful and available in a range of different colors.

Now @L0vetodream has posted on Twitter a picture of Apple’s old colorful iMacs along with the picture of the invite for the event, suggesting again that these new iMacs will be available in a range of different colors.

We are expecting the updated iMacs to have a completely new design, the display is rumored to either comr with an ultra thin bezel or almost no bezel at all. The device will be powered by Apple’s new Silicon processors, we are expecting a new processor to be announced for the iMac.

Apple will also announce some new iPads at the event and some new AirPods, we may also see their new tracking devices, the Apple AirTags.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

