New Caterham EV Seven concept unveiled

Caterham has unveiled its first electric vehicle concept car, the Caterham EV Seven and the carmaker will be testing out the feasibility of an all-electric lightweight Caterham with this new concept car.

EV Seven is being engineered in collaboration with Swindon Powertrain Ltd – a leader in the development of advanced and ultra-robust powertrains for both road and motorsport applications. EV Seven is based on the larger Seven chassis and features a bespoke version of Swindon Powertrain’s E Axle, combined with an immersion-cooled battery pack.

Immersion battery cooling uses a dielectric fluid, in this case, supplied by long-term Caterham technical partner Motul. The fluid is in direct contact with the cells enabling better thermal management during charge and discharge cycles. This cutting-edge technology is at the forefront for battery electric vehicles and, until now, has typically been employed to cool supercomputers that generate enormous amounts of heat.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said: “Any future EV model we produce must be true to the DNA of a Caterham: lightweight, fun-to-drive and driver-focused. The main objective for this project is to develop a vehicle with a weight delta of no more than the equivalent of having a passenger on board. We’re never going to launch a one-tonne Seven – we’d rather not do it.”

Source Caterham



