New BT Advanced Digital Home Phone has Amazon’s Alexa built in

BT is launching a new home phone with Amazon’s Alexa built in, the BT Advanced Digital Home Phone and it features a dedicated Alexa button.

The device is designed to be used to introduce people to smart technology like Alexa and prices start at £44.99 for a single device and £69.99 for a dual device.

Using the dedicated Alexa button, customers can ask their home phone to call contacts, check the weather, adjust the volume, read out the latest news headlines and even stream music. The handset’s Alexa feature can also be used to control Alexa-enabled smart devices around the home such as heating, lighting, and security.

The new Advanced Digital Home Phone with Alexa built-in features a large 2.0-inch colour screen and a range of practical accessibility features, including ringer volume boost and large text, as well as a hands-free speaker. The phone also has an impressive 240 hours of battery life in standby, 50 meters of indoor wireless range and one touch access to BT Voicemail.

You can find out more details about the new BT Advanced Digital Home Phone with Amazon Alexa at the link below.

Source BT

