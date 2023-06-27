Great news for M5 fans as BMW has revealed that there is a new BMW M5 Touring in development, and the car is expected to launch in 2024, although there are no details as yet on exactly when it will be revealed.

BMW has released some teaser photos of the car which you can see above and below, unfortunately, it does not give us much information about the design of the new M5 Touring.

Moreover, fans of the BMW M brand can look forward to a further result of the product offensive that will continue into the year 2024. BMW M GmbH has now officially confirmed that with the new edition of the BMW M5, it will be adding a Touring variant to its model range. The perfect symbiosis of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness will experience a renaissance in 2024 with the new BMW M5 Touring.

Just like the future BMW M5 Sedan, the Touring variant will also feature a completely newly developed partially electrified drive system. Its M-typical performance characteristics as well as the precisely tuned chassis technology refined with innovative systems facilitate driving dynamics and agility at a level unique in this vehicle class. Thus, BMW M GmbH is steadily progressing on its path to electrification. “We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” says Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH.

As soon as we get some more information on the new M5 Touring, including details on what performance the car will come with and also some full photos of the car, we will let you know.

Source BMW



