New BMW Alpina B3 GT and B4 GT Unveiled

The BMW Alpina GT Series, comprising the newly introduced B3 GT and B4 GT models, epitomizes the perfect fusion of automotive engineering excellence and uncompromising luxury. These vehicles transcend the realm of ordinary cars, serving as a bold statement of power, precision, and elegance. Designed to captivate the hearts and minds of discerning driving enthusiasts worldwide, the Alpina GT Series promises an unrivaled driving experience that combines explosive power delivery with exceptional performance.

Unparalleled Performance and Agility

Under the hood of the BMW Alpina B3 GT and B4 GT lies a formidable 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, enhanced with the latest bi-turbocharging technology. This powerhouse delivers an astounding 529 horsepower, representing a significant increase of 34 hp compared to previous models. The meticulously revised engine mapping ensures that the GT Series offers unmatched performance and agility, with maximum power reserves reaching an impressive 730 Nm. Whether navigating winding roads or cruising on the highway, the Alpina GT Series guarantees superior performance in every driving scenario.

Aerodynamic Perfection and Distinctive Design

The exterior of the BMW Alpina GT models showcases a range of edition-specific features that distinguish them from their predecessors. The front spoiler, adorned with small canards and a splitter, not only enhances the car’s aesthetic appeal but also optimizes aerodynamic balance. At the rear, a black high-gloss diffuser seamlessly complements the black tailpipes, creating a striking visual contrast. The 20″ forged wheels, finished in the exclusive Oro Tecnico color, come as a standard feature on the B3 GT models, adding a touch of sophistication and refinement to the overall design.

Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail

The interior of the BMW Alpina GT Series is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The LAVALINA leather steering wheel, featuring Oro Tecnico stitching, provides a luxurious and tactile driving experience. The anodized aluminum SWITCH-TRONIC shift paddles offer precise and responsive gear changes, while the carbon fiber interior trim adds a sporty and modern touch to the cabin. Every element within the GT Series has been carefully curated to create an environment that combines comfort, style, and functionality.

Customization and Exclusivity

One of the hallmarks of the BMW Alpina GT Series is the opportunity for customers to personalize their vehicles according to their unique preferences. With a wide array of customization options and additional features available, each B3 GT and B4 GT can be tailored to reflect the owner’s individual style and requirements. From the choice of exclusive paint colors, such as ALPINA Blue, ALPINA Green, Fashion Grey, Brewster Green, Imola Red, Daytona Violet, and Carbon Black, to the selection of interior materials and finishes, the possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind driving machine are virtually endless.

Pricing and Availability

The BMW Alpina B3 GT and B4 GT models are now available for order, with pricing details varying based on the specific configuration and customization options selected. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest BMW dealership to explore the various possibilities and receive a personalized consultation. Given the exclusive nature of these models, owning a BMW Alpina GT Series vehicle is a privilege reserved for a select few who appreciate the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and individuality.

