New BMW 3 Series and 3 Series Touring unveiled

BMW has unveiled its latest 3 Series and 3 Series Touring, the cars come with a new design and they look impressive from the photos.

As well as the new look the new 3 Series and 3 Series Touring also get the latest technology and a range of new features and more.

Targeted updates to the front and rear-end design shine an even brighter spotlight than ever on the sporting ability for which the BMW 3 Series Sedan and BMW 3 Series Touring are renowned. BMW Operating System 8 including the BMW Curved Display brings extra modernity to the interior, and all variants of the new BMW 3 Series now come as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel and a newly designed selector lever.

With its elegantly sporty design and agile handling, the BMW 3 Series has provided a reference point for driving pleasure in the premium mid-size segment from day one. And it also represents the core of the BMW brand. The new edition of the sports sedan, which has enjoyed great success for over 45 years, and the Touring model – unveiled for the first time 35 years ago – will be launched in July 2022. Both models will be produced at BMW Group Plant Munich, while the new BMW 3 Series Sedan will also be made at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico. A variant of the Sedan developed specifically for the Chinese market will be built at the Tiexi plant in Shenyang operated by the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 3 Series and 3 Series Touring over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

