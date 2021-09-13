New Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT unveiled

Bell & Ross have added a new model to their BR 05 range, the Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT, this is the first dual time zone in the 05 range.

The new Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT comes with a choice of either a rubber strap or a stainless steel bracelet, the rubber strap most retails for $4,900 and the bracelet model for $5,400.

BR 05 GMT was created with respect to its soft solidity. Its proportions are large but measured. It is virile without showing its strength. It alternates between curves and strong lines. It is robust without being abrupt. It is a fluid and supple object.

While the functional approach is assured by the omnipresence of the brand’s DNA, this instrumental tool also features the trend of the new icon: the jewel of strength. It embodies the idea of the contemporary man. A watch with a strong personality dedicated to men in motion, who make the city their playground and adventure.

As a matter of fact, this new watch creation in the BR 05 collection becomes the talisman of this assumed vigor. A distinctive design inspired by the professional world of tools designed for a specific mission. An elegant and ergonomic steel timepiece-armor. The engine set to two time zones. These are the codes of the new instrument of the urban explorer.

You can find out more details about the new Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT over at Bell & Ross at the link below.

Source Bell & Ross

