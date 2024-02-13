New Audi S3 Sportback and Saloon teased ahead of launch

Audi has shared some details on the new Audi S3 and also some camouflaged photos of the car in both body types, Sportback and Saloon. The car will be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 333 PS and 420 NM of torque.

Thanks to an upgrade, the 2.0-litre TFSI four-cylinder engine now boasts an extra 23 horsepower and an additional 20Nm of torque, ensuring you’ve got plenty of oomph for those spirited drives. This means you can enjoy robust pulling power and zippy acceleration anytime. The best part? This surge of power is ready and waiting across a broad spectrum from 2,100 to 5,500rpm. It zips from 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds, with its top speed gracefully capped at 155mph.

To add to the thrill, the turbocharger gets a bit of a pre-boost, guaranteeing that power comes on quicker and smoother. This means when you’re cruising or gently accelerating, the turbocharger spins steadily, ensuring a consistent flow of power. Plus, with the throttle valve staying open during those push-it-to-the-limit moments, you get an even better performance. The longer and wider the throttle valve stays open, the quicker the torque piles on, giving you an even peppier engine response. This is especially noticeable when you switch to dynamic mode or give the new dynamic plus profile a whirl.

It will come with a torque splitter to increase agility and stability and will also feature larger brakes and performance tyres which will improve the car’s handling, plus a sportier transmission with Audi’s seven-speed S tronic.

We are looking forward to seeing the final design of the new Audi S3, you can find out some more information over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



