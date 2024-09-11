New Audi A6 e-tron Starts at £69,900

The recent introduction of the Audi A6 e-tron represents a significant step forward in the world of electric luxury vehicles. This groundbreaking model, available in both Sportback and Avant body styles, seamlessly blends innovative technology, exceptional performance, and unparalleled efficiency. Built on the innovative Premium Platform Electric (PPE) foundation, the A6 e-tron features a powerful 100 kWh battery and advanced 800-volt technology, allowing rapid charging and an impressive driving range.

The Audi A6 e-tron’s sleek and aerodynamic design not only turns heads but also contributes to its outstanding efficiency. The Sportback version features a drag coefficient of just 0.22, while the Avant maintains an impressive 0.24, ensuring optimal performance and range. The vehicle’s exterior features striking LED headlights and taillights, as well as a panoramic glass roof that floods the interior with natural light.

Unrivaled Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the A6 e-tron is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, providing a combined output of up to 469 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque in the standard models. The high-performance S6 e-tron variants take this even further, delivering an astonishing 582 horsepower and 740 lb-ft of torque. This exceptional power translates to a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds for the A6 e-tron and an even more impressive 3.5 seconds for the S6 e-tron.

Despite its remarkable performance capabilities, the Audi A6 e-tron remains incredibly efficient. The vehicle’s advanced recuperation system, which captures energy during braking and coasting, contributes to its impressive range. The A6 e-tron can travel up to 435 miles on a single charge (WLTP), while the S6 e-tron offers a range of up to 405 miles. Additionally, the heat pump technology ensures optimal efficiency in various weather conditions, maintaining the vehicle’s range even in colder temperatures.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Comfort

The Audi A6 e-tron is a showcase of technological advancements, both in terms of performance and interior features. The vehicle’s sophisticated suspension system, which includes adaptive air suspension and electronic damper control, ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on challenging road conditions. The Quattro all-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and handling, making the A6 e-tron a joy to drive in any weather.

Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted by a spacious and luxurious interior, featuring premium materials and innovative technology. The Audi Multi Media Interface (MMI) panoramic display, which includes an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch touch screen, provides an intuitive and immersive user experience. Standard features include MMI navigation plus, Audi connect services, and wireless smartphone charging, ensuring that drivers and passengers remain connected and entertained throughout their journey.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi A6 e-tron is now available for order in the UK, with prices starting at £69,900 for the Sportback and £71,700 for the Avant. For those seeking enhanced performance, the S6 e-tron models are priced from £97,500 for the Sportback and £99,300 for the Avant. The first UK customer deliveries are expected in February 2025.

Source Audi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals