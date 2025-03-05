New Audi A6 Avant: Luxury and Sport, Perfectly Combined

The Audi A6 Avant 2025 is set to transform the premium full-size class with its dynamic design, innovative technology, and exceptional versatility. Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), this model seamlessly blends elegance with functionality, making it the perfect choice for both everyday use and long-distance travel. The A6 Avant’s mild hybrid technology (MHEV plus) enhances efficiency and performance, setting a new standard for partially electrified vehicles in the automotive industry.

Timeless Design Meets Superior Aerodynamics

The exterior of the Audi A6 Avant 2025 showcases Audi’s unwavering commitment to timeless design and superior aerodynamics. The sculpted body, long wheelbase, and sleek roofline create a harmonious balance between elegance and sportiness. With a drag coefficient of 0.25, the best ever achieved by an Audi Avant with a combustion engine, the A6 Avant ensures optimal fuel efficiency and reduced noise levels, providing a serene driving experience. The model also features advanced digital lighting technology, offering customizable light signatures and improved road safety, ensuring that the A6 Avant stands out on the road both day and night.

Pricing and Availability in the UK Market

The Audi A6 Avant 2025 will be available in the UK starting April 1, 2025, with prices starting at £52,510 (OTR). Customers can choose from three well-appointed trim levels: Sport, S line, and Edition 1, each offering a unique blend of features and options. Deliveries are expected to commence in mid-June 2025, allowing customers to experience the A6 Avant’s exceptional performance and luxury firsthand. The lineup includes two efficient engine options – a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine and a 2.0 TDI diesel engine with quattro all-wheel drive – catering to a variety of driving preferences and needs.

A Luxurious and Connected Interior

Step inside the Audi A6 Avant, and you’ll find a spacious and luxurious cabin designed with a “human-centric” philosophy. The digital stage features an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display, providing intuitive access to the vehicle’s advanced features and functions. An optional 10.9-inch passenger display adds an extra level of convenience for front-seat occupants. Sustainability is also a key focus in the A6 Avant’s interior, with materials like Cascade fabric and Dinamica microfiber made from recycled polyester, showcasing Audi’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. The advanced infotainment system, including ChatGPT integration, ensures a connected and intuitive driving experience, keeping you informed and entertained on every journey.

Impressive Specifications and Features

Engines: The Audi A6 Avant 2025 offers two efficient engine options: a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine producing 204PS and 340Nm of torque, and a 2.0 TDI diesel engine with 204PS and 400Nm of torque. Both engines feature MHEV plus technology for enhanced efficiency and performance.

The Audi A6 Avant 2025 offers two efficient engine options: a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine producing 204PS and 340Nm of torque, and a 2.0 TDI diesel engine with 204PS and 400Nm of torque. Both engines feature MHEV plus technology for enhanced efficiency and performance. Drivetrain: The TFSI engine is paired with a front-wheel drive system, while the TDI engine comes with Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel drive technology, ensuring optimal traction and handling in various driving conditions.

Dimensions: The A6 Avant features a length of 4,990mm, a width of 1,880mm (without mirrors), and a wheelbase of 2,927mm, providing ample space for passengers and cargo.

The A6 Avant features a length of 4,990mm, a width of 1,880mm (without mirrors), and a wheelbase of 2,927mm, providing ample space for passengers and cargo. Interior Features: The A6 Avant’s interior is equipped with a panoramic glass roof, offering a light and airy atmosphere. The luggage capacity of 503L can be expanded to an impressive 1,534L, accommodating all your storage needs. Digital lighting and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system create a premium ambiance.

Technology: The A6 Avant features the Android Automotive OS, providing seamless integration with your smartphone. ChatGPT integration and advanced driver assistance systems ensure a safe and connected driving experience.

The A6 Avant features the Android Automotive OS, providing seamless integration with your smartphone. ChatGPT integration and advanced driver assistance systems ensure a safe and connected driving experience. Pricing: The Audi A6 Avant 2025 starts at £52,510 for the well-equipped Sport trim, offering exceptional value for a premium full-size vehicle.

Summary

For those captivated by Audi’s innovative approach to automotive design, the A6 Avant 2025 is just the beginning. Models like the Audi Q5 and A5, also built on the PPC platform, offer similar advancements in technology and performance. Whether you’re seeking luxury, efficiency, or innovative features, Audi’s diverse lineup has something to suit every discerning driver’s needs and preferences. Explore the full range of Audi vehicles and experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation that defines the brand.

Source Audi



