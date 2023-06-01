New Audi A6 and A7 unveiled

Audi has announced that it is launching new versions of its Audi A6 and A7 cars and both new models will be available to order from the 20th of June 2023. These new cars get a range of design upgrades and also a range of new features and more.

Pricing for the new Audi A6 will start at £43,965 for the saloon and £46,115 for the Avant model, the new Audi A7 will start at £56,385 and you can find out more details about the cars below.

The A6 and A7 model lines now comprise three trim levels – Sport, S line, and Black Edition – and improved standard specification. Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front and rear indicators, electric seats with memory driver function, Audi phone box light, Audi App store and camera-based traffic sign recognition is now standard across every model.

Each trim line is characterized by unique front and rear design elements. Audi’s Singleframe grille with a honeycomb structure is the new defining element at the front of the vehicle. On Sport trim, specifically for the A6, the radiator grille is finished in Dark Chrome; the front stands out with new side air intakes and the rear with a redesigned diffuser with elements painted in Selenite Silver.

S line variants are also updated with chrome inserts on the Singleframe. On the A6, the rear diffuser has been redesigned with diffuser blades painted Platinum Gray, while on the A7 they are finished in Chrome. Additionally, S line versions of the A6 also benefit from redesigned side front air intakes with elements in Matt Black with Platinum Gray inserts, widened side sills, 19-inch wheels, and sport suspension.

Audi will start to take orders on their new Audi A6 and Audi A7 models from the 20th of June, you can find out some more information over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



