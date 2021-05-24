New Apple TV 4K unboxing (Video)

The new Apple TV 4K launched recently and now we get to have a good look at the device in an unboxing video from Zollotech.

The Apple TV 4K comes with the same design as the previous model, it also comes with the same ports, but it does get a newly designed remote, lets find out more details about the device.

The new Apple TV comes with a choice of either 32GB or 64GB of built in storage and it is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic processor.

It can stream 4Kand HDR TV and it features a newly designed remote which is said to be much more users friendly than the previous model. Prices for the new Apple TV start at £169 for the 32GB ,odel and £189 for the 64GB model.

