New Apple Pencil with hidden USB-C unveiled

Apple has introduced its new Apple Pencil and it comes with a hidden USB-C charging port with a sliding cap. The device will work with all models of the iPad that have USB-C including the Pad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

When the protective cover is slid back, it unveils a USB-C connector. This allows you to connect the updated Apple Pencil using a USB-C cord for both syncing and Charging. Once magnetically secured to the iPad for safekeeping, this Apple Pencil goes into power-saving mode to save the battery.

“Apple Pencil has revolutionised note taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more.”

The new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model, making it ideal for everyday productivity and creativity. With USB-C charging and pairing, the new Apple Pencil is great for iPad (10th generation) users and also works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, it will go on sale in early November and will retail for $79 in the USA, £79 in the UK, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



