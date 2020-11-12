New Apple MacBook Air with M1 Apple Silicon post impressive benchmarks

Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event this week, all powered by their new Apple M1 Silicon processor, one of those devices was the new MacBook Air.

The new M1 processor is said to be considerably faster than the Intel processors Apple has previously used and now we have some benchmarks.

The benchmark below is for the new MacBook Air with the Apple M1 Silicon processor and it has managed to outperform the current 16 inch MacBook Pro which uses an Intel processor.

The MacBook Air had 8GB of RAM installed and it scored a single core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433, this is higher in the single core than any current available Mac and higher than the 16 inch MacBook Pro in the multi-core score.

Apple’s new MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are all available to buy, Apple will be launching more models with their Apple Silicon processors next year.

Source MacRumors

