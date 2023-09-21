New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max unveiled

Amazon has announced a new range of Fire TV devices, including a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and the new devices now come with Generative AI in Fire TVs voice search, which is designed to help you discover content.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with double the storage and supports Wi-Fi 6E and this device retails for $59.99, it comes with 16GB of storage built-in, more details are below.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the first streaming media player to come with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and features an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, making it Amazon’s smartest and most powerful streaming stick yet. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the industry’s first streaming stick to include support for Wi-Fi 6E, meaning customers with a compatible router can enjoy the smoothest streaming experience with lower latency, faster speeds, and less interference from other Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the home.

With ultra-cinematic, vibrant 4K Ultra HD, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers Fire TV Stick’s best visual and audio experience yet. Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features 16GB of storage, doubling the previous generation’s capacity, and enabling customers to store even more apps and games directly on the device.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K over at Amazon’s website at the link below, they are now available to pre-order.

Source Amazon



