New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets unveiled

Amazon has announced the launch of its new Fire HD 8 tablets and there are a number of models in the lineup.

The new range of tablets includes the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and Fire HD 8 Kids and the Fire HD 8 comes with a 30 percent faster processor and a battery that will last all day.

“Our best-selling tablet this year just got even better for customers. The all-new Fire HD 8 tablets are faster, lighter, and powered by all-day battery life, delivering great entertainment for the whole family,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “For a complete kids tablet experience, the all-new Fire Kids tablets include one year of Amazon Kids+, a virtual playground of thousands of ad-free games, videos, books, apps, and more, kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and easy-to-use parental controls.”

With a 30% faster hexa-core processor, customers can do more, from web browsing to watching videos—or both at the same time. Enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Prime Video and utilize the split-screen feature to send an email while joining a Zoom call, or look up a recipe while watching your favorite show.

You can find out more information about all of the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon



