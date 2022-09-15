New Amazon Kindle with 300 ppi high resolution display $129

Amazon has this week introduced a new update to its Kindle range of e-readers unveiling it smallest and lightest Kindle to date. The new e-reader is equipped with a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, together with USB-C charging, a longer battery life offering up to six weeks of use from a single charge and room for thousands of books thanks to twice the storage capacity of previous versions.

The new Amazon Kindle is priced at just $129.99 and is now available to pre-order with shipping expected to start next month on October 12, 2022.

“With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy,” said Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices and Services.”

Amazon Kindle 2022

– The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.

– Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

– Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.

– Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.

– Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.

– Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles and more.

– Designed with sustainability in mind. This Kindle uses 30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium.

“Meet Kindle, now with an upgraded high-resolution display, 2x the storage, USB-C charging, and longer battery life. The built-in adjustable front light, and the newly added dark mode feature, lets you read comfortably indoors and outdoors any time of the day. Enjoy sharper text and images. The upgraded 300 ppi high-resolution glare-free display features more than 3x as many pixels as the previous generation. The glare-free display reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Adjust the front-lit display, and now with dark mode easily invert text colour for a more comfortable reading experience, day and night.”

Source : Amazon



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals