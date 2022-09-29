4 new Amazon Echo devices unveiled and upgraded Echo Studio

Amazon has this week introduced four new Echo devices to its range together with a newly upgraded Echo Studio Audio system. The latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have been refined once more to provide users with enhanced audio new temperature sensors, tap gesture controls eero wireless connectivity integrated and a newly upgraded LED display making it easier to see exactly what your Amazon Echo is doing. Pre-orders for the new systems has start today and shipping is expected to start next month.

The latest Amazon Echo Dot is now available available to purchase in a new Deep-Sea Blue, as well as the original Charcoal and Glacier White price that $69.99. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is available in Cloud Blue, and the original Glacier White price that $79.99 and the Echo Dot Kids is available in all-new Owl and Dragon designs priced at $79.99. While the Amazon Echo Studio is priced at $259.99 and available in new Glacier White and Charcoal finishes.

“A true ambient experience is there to simplify your day-to-day life when you need it, and fades into the background when you don’t. This generation of Echo devices were designed with that vision in mind,” said Nedim Fresko, Vice President, Amazon Alexa Devices. “With the upgraded audio, and compact form factors, each of these new devices give customers more ways to make Alexa a seamless part of their day. And, with the new sensors and technology built in to Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, customers can have Alexa do even more on their behalf – like turn off the heat after it reaches a certain temperature inside.”

New Amazon Echo 2022

“The all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are the most powerful yet. The redesigned audio architecture features a custom full range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot, delivering clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation—all within the same compact, spherical form factor.Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have new sensors that enable more contextual Alexa experiences—like the ability to ask Alexa to automatically turn on your smart fan when it gets too warm inside.

The new generation also adds an accelerometer to enable new tap gesture controls, so you can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end a call. Powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock enable more experiences to be processed on the edge—resulting in even faster responses for tap gestures, ultrasound motion detection, and on-device execution for some of the most common requests to Alexa.”

“The new Echo Dot with Clock includes upgraded high-density dot technology, offering a vibrant and dynamic way to see information at a glance. Now, in addition to the time, you can view the name of a song title or artist, the weather, a calculation or unit of measurement, calendar event times, and more features when you ask Alexa for information.”

Source : Amazon



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals