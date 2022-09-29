New PoE 6 and PoE Gateway power over ethernet devices unveiled by eero

Wireless adapter and gateway hardware manufacturer eero has this week introduced its new PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway providing homeowners and business users with power over ethernet adapters and gateways that are easy to install and use a wired infrastructure to deliver fast and reliable wireless connectivity throughout your home or business.

The eero PoE 6 power over ethernet adapter offers support for 160 MHz channels and wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) while providing a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PoE access point capable of covering up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and supporting connections from more than 100 devices simultaneously.

The eero PoE Gateway has been designed by the company’s engineers to offer a high-performance wired power over ethernet gateway that supports Internet Service speeds up to 10 Gbps with two 10 gigabits (GbE) ports and eight PoE-enabled 2.5 GbE ports. Its design enables it to power a wide variety of different PoE hardware such as power over ethernet adapters and security cameras with an available 100 W of PoE power output when used with the 140 W eero power adapter.

Power over ethernet solutions

“At eero, we started with a vision of bringing simple, reliable, and fast wifi to customers across the globe, and now our wifi solutions are in millions of homes around the world,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero. “As we look for ways to continue to solve challenges for new types of customers, we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to professional installers and small businesses with these new PoE products and services.”

“With eero for Pro Installers, professional installers gain access to a new set of software tools designed to help quickly set up a customer’s wifi network and manage issues remotely through the eero app. This five-year license provides access to premium eero Insight features in the eero app, including network health monitoring and remote network management. It also includes the ability to easily transfer networks from installers to customers—and it is included with eero PoE 6 or eero PoE Gateway when purchased through authorized professional installers.”

For more information on the full range of eero power over ethernet adapters, switches and solutions jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : eero



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals