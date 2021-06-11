New Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT now available

Adafruit has announced the launch of its new half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py in the form of the Adafruit Trinkey QT2040. The new PCB is designed by Adafruit to slot into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. The board is equipped with an RP2040 microcontroller on board together with a RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end and is now available to purchase priced at $7.50. The Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 board comes supplied with 8 MB of QSPI flash memory so you can put all of our CircuitPython drivers on the disk!

“It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040…it’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. Folks are loving the QT Py 2040 we made, but maybe you want something plug-and-play. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that plugs right into your computer’s USB port? And this is what we came up with!

One of the stars of this board is our favorite connector – the STEMMA QT, a chainable I2C port that can be used with any of our STEMMA QT sensors and accessories. Having this connector means you don’t need to do any soldering to get started. What can you pop into the QT port? How about OLEDs! Inertial Measurment Units! Sensors a-plenty. All plug-and-play thanks to the innovative chainable design: SparkFun Qwiic-compatible STEMMA QT connectors for the I2C bus so you don’t even need to solder. Just plug in a compatible cable and attach it to your MCU of choice, and you’re ready to load up some software and measure some light.”

