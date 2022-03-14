New 27 inch iMac may not launch this year

Apple is launching a wide range of new Macs in 2022, one we were expecting to see was a new 27 inch iMac which we have heard rumors about.

Apple launched their 24 inch iMac last year to replace the 27-inch model, many people, myself included have been waiting for a new 27 inch iMac. We were expecting this device to be unveiled at WWDC 2022 in June.

According to a recent report from 9 to 5 Mac, we may not actually see a 27 inch iMac this year. 9 to 5 Mac have been told by one of their sources that Apple has no plans to launch a larger screen iMac at the moment.

Apple just announced their Mac Studio and a new 27-inch display, the Apple Studio Display which comes with a 5K resolution. we are also expecting to see a new Mac Pro and a range of other new Macs this year.

These should include a new MacBook Air with an Apple M2 processor, the new Mac Mini that we heard about earlier today, and also some new MacBook Pro models.

We know a number of new Macs will be launched at WWDC 2022 in June, exactly of which models are not known as yet. There is a good chance we will see the new Mac Mini, and a new Mac Pro at WWDC, we could see the new MacBook Pro models later in the year.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

