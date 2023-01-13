New 2024 Nissan GT-R gets official

Nissan has unveiled their new 2024 Nissan GT-R, there are a number of models in the range including the GT-R Premium edition T-spec, and GT-R NISMO Special edition.

The new GT-R Premium edition T-spec will go on sale in the spring, and the GT-R NISMO Special edition models will be available in the summer.

With “evolving toward ultimate driving pleasure” as its product concept, the Nissan GT-R continues to enhance its status as a premium sports car. The new models represent the next level of balance between speed and ride quality. “Fronted with a new grille design, cutting-edge technologies and craftsmanship, the new models are the pinnacle of the GT-R R35,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.

The models feature improved aerodynamics and a refined ride quality. While maintaining horsepower, noise and vibration have been reduced and the sound carefully tuned to enhance onboard comfort.

T-spec represents the GT-R’s philosophy of leading and shaping the times and is inspired by the words trend and traction. The GT-R T-spec has been created to always be ahead of the times and to drive with robust grip. The Nissan GT-R Premium edition T-spec is now equipped with specially set suspension and carbon disc brakes, delivering the pleasure of a smooth ride and responsive handling.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Nissan GT-R over at Nissan at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Nissan





