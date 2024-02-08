New 2024 Ford Puma gets official

The new 2024 Ford Puma is now official and there will be a range of models in the range including the Puma ST and a fully electric model, the Pume Gen-E which will be launched later in the year.

A compact crossover that makes city driving easy – and with space for five people and their gear – new Puma makes journeys more enjoyable and relaxing with an all-new interior, large digital displays, cutting-edge connectivity and advanced driving technologies.

Inside, a new sports car-style cockpit wraps around the occupants with screens mounted high and angled towards the driver, while physical buttons are at a minimum for a calm environment. Customers can use 5G connectivity 1 to take charge of their day – whether to avoid unexpected traffic jams on the school run or ask Alexa Built-in 2 to add coffee to the shopping list.

Sophisticated technologies make driving using cruise control more natural, slowing down for junctions and bends, helping drivers see into corners more clearly at night, and providing a bird’s eye view on the centre screen to make parking a breeze in busy streets.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Ford Puma over at the Ford website at the link below, pricing for the car will start at £25,790 on the road, as yet there are no details on how much the all-electric model will cost.

Source Ford



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals