Ford Mustang Dark Horse coming to the UK

Ford has revealed that the new Ford Mustang coupe and convertible have launched in Europe and Ford has also revealed that their more powerful Ford Mustang Dark Horse model is coming to the UK, the cars are now available to order in Europe.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse will come with an impressive 446 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, and the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard model, including a limited-slip differential and more.

Mustang Dark Horse 1 provides the foundation for Mustang-based motorsport programmes that will see the iconic sports car compete on six of seven continents around the world in 2024 – including at legendary tracks such as Le Mans and Interlagos.

At home on the road and the track, Mustang Dark Horse features unique functional design elements that highlight its performance pedigree, with race car-inspired fixed rear wing, side skirts and rear diffuser boosting aerodynamic performance too.

A high-output version of the new 5.0-litre V8 engine delivers extra performance, with a choice of a 10-speed automatic or unique TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox. On-track performance is boosted by enhanced suspension, improved cooling for endurance and grippy Pirelli tyres.

You can find out more about the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse edition over at Ford at the link below, pricing for the car in the UK will start at £65,585, which is about £10,000 more than the standard model.

Source Ford, Top Gear



