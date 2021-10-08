New 2022 Citroen E-C4 and C4 unveiled

Citroen has unveiled its new 2022 Citroen E-C4 and C4, the cars get a number of upgrades and improved range for the electric model.

The new 2022 Citroen E-C4 will now come with a range of 217 miles and there are a number of design changes on both cars.

Citroën UK has introduced a number of important updates on New ë-C4 and New C4 for 2022, effective from October 2021 production. The changes include a revised model line-up for New C4, improved efficiency for New ë-C4 Electric in real world driving, new alloy wheel designs and new body colours.

As part of the changes, through a series of technical enhancements, New ë-C4 Electric receives improvements in driving efficiency, enhancing real world vehicle range under a variety of driving conditions. WLTP certified range remains at 217 miles from the 50KWh Lithium-ion traction battery.

Since launch, New ë-C4 Electric has accounted for over a fifth of all New C4 orders, showcasing the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the UK. This shift also highlights the adaptable nature of the Citroën electrification strategy, whereby a customer can choose the style of Citroën that best suits their requirements, and then decide whether to specify an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrified powertrain.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Citroen E-C4 and C4 over at Citroen at the link below.

Source Citroen

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals