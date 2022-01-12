New 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross unveiled

Citroen has announced that it is launching a new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross and the car comes with a new design and a range of new features.

This includes an updated front end, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a new three-dimensional light setup at the back of the car.

Citroën has unveiled significant changes to C5 Aircross, including an updated front end design that features a new interpretation of the iconic Citroën logo. Positioned in the centre of the grille, the updated badging is not the only noticeable feature of the new-look C5 Aircross. The V-shaped LED daytime running light signature gives a hi-tech, stronger-looking 3D effect to the front lights, whilst the upright design of the front grille adds to the robust stance of the vehicle.

New C5 Aircross features a distinctive posture, expressed through its high and horizontal bonnet, as well as the chrome ‘C’ side signature reinforcing the floating effect of the roof. The attributes of a powerful and reassuring SUV also appear at the sides of the vehicle: ground clearance of 230mm, large 720mm-diameter wheels, 360° protection including Airbump® panels and wheel arch extensions, distinctive roof bars and a commanding driving position.

