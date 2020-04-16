New 2020 iPhone SE has 3GB of RAM and 1,821 mAh battery

Apple made their new 2020 iPhone SE official yesterday and whilst they revealed a lot of the handsets specifications, these did leave some details out.

Apple did not reveal how much RAM the handset had and also did not reveal what capacity battery was inside the new iPhone.

The device has been listed on China Telecom’s website and this listing confirms how much RAM the device comes with and what size battery it has.

According to China Telecom the new 2020 iPhone SE comes with 3GB of RAM and it also comes with a 1,821 mAh battery.

Other specifications on the handset include a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and an Apple A13 Bionic processor. The device comes with a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 7 megapixel front camera. There are three storage options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, the device will go up for pre-order from tomorrow for $399.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals