New 2020 Google Pixel Buds gets reviewed

The new 2020 Google Pixel Buds launched in the US at the end of April, they were originally announced last year and finally went on sale recently.

Now we get to have a good look at the new 2020 Pixel Buds and some of their features in a video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video the new 2020 Pixel Buds have had a number of upgradesover the previous version.

They are no available to buy in the US for $179.99, they are not available in the UK as yet, as soon a we get some more details on when they will be available we will let you guys know. Only the white version is available at the moment, the black version will be available later on.

