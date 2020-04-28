Google Pixel Buds are now available in the US

The new Google Pixel Buds were made official back in October of last year, although they have only just gone on sale in the US.

The new pixel Buds are now available on the Google Store in the US for $179, only the white color is available at the moment.

In October, we introduced the all-new Google Pixel Buds—with high-quality sound, an unobtrusive design that fits securely and comfortably in your ear and helpful AI features. We wanted to make sure whether you’re streaming content while working out or sitting in a noisy room talking on a conference call, you have the best possible audio experience. Today, Pixel Buds are available for $179 in Clearly White in the U.S.

The Pixel Buds will be available from a number of retailers in the US from next month and some retailers from this month.

