New 13 inch MacBook Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Apple launched their new 13 inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, we ahve already seen the notebook in action and now we get to have another look at the device in a new unboxing video from Unbox Therapy.

In the video below we get to have a look at Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and some of its features and also find out what changes Apple has made over the previous model.

As we can see from the video the main change is the keyboard, Apple is now using their new updated Magic keyboard which is based on the more reliable scissor design rather than the previous butterfly design.

The notebook also comes with the the latest processors and more RAM than the previous model, you can now have up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. Prices for the new MacBook Pro start at $1,299 and the top model cots more than $3,500.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

