New 11 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro get unboxed (Video)

Apple’s new 11 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro are now available to buy and now we get to have a look at them in a new video from Brandon Butch.

These new iPads are the first iPad’s to be powered by an Apple Silicon processor, the new M1 chip, the 11 inch model has 8GB of RAM and the 12.9 inch model 16GB of RAM.

The 11 inch model features a Liquid Retina display, the 12.9 inch model has a new Liquid Retina XDR display, lets find out more details about these two iPads.

Both models come with up to 2TB of storage and have the same cameras, a 12 megapixel wide and 10 megapixel ultrawide on the back and a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front.

It is interesting to see the differences between the tablets on the benchmarks, the new 2021 iPad Pro scores significantly higher than the 2020 model.

Source Brandon Butch

