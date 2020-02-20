Traverse Ten64 8-core ARM64 networking platform

The development team at Traverse have created aneight-core 64-bit ARM board aptly named the Ten64, specifically designed for multi-gigabit networking and embedded applications. The Traverse Ten64 has been designed to provide users with the “best development experience possible” same its creators with close-to-“mainline” versions of ARM Trusted Firmware, U-Boot, and Linux kernel support.

Unfortunately no pricing details have been announced as yet but you can register your interest over on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

“Using NXP’s LS1088A SoC, it includes power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores with a multi-core optimized network block (DPAA2) with potential to scale further in the future with advanced network APIs such as DPDK, as well as virtualization and IOMMU support. Ten64 has an array of high-bandwidth I/O, including DDR4 SODIMM with ECC, 8 x Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x 10G SFP+, M.2 key M with PCIe 3.0 x2 for SSD’s, M.2 Key B with USB 3 and PCIe for cellular modems, and two Mini-PCIe slots for 802.11 cards and SATA controllers. To ease development, there is an on-board USB-to-serial converter with USB C, and a development header with control, I2C, and GPIO/interrupt pins.”

Specifications of the Mini-ITX Board for wired and wireless networking applications include :

CPU : NXP QorIQ LS1088 Eight-Core Cortex-A53 1.6 GHz, 64-bit ARM (including virtualization, crypto, and IOMMU)

: NXP QorIQ LS1088 Eight-Core Cortex-A53 1.6 GHz, 64-bit ARM (including virtualization, crypto, and IOMMU) RAM : Supports DDR4 SO-DIMMs (including ECC) at 2100 MT/s (4-32 GB supported)

: Supports DDR4 SO-DIMMs (including ECC) at 2100 MT/s (4-32 GB supported) Storage : 8 MB QSPI NOR flash + 128 MB NAND flash onboard, NVMe SSDs via M.2 Key M, microSD (shared with SIM2)

: 8 MB QSPI NOR flash + 128 MB NAND flash onboard, NVMe SSDs via M.2 Key M, microSD (shared with SIM2) Network : NXP DPAA2 architecture with 8 x 1000Base-T, 2 x 10G SFP+

: NXP DPAA2 architecture with 8 x 1000Base-T, 2 x 10G SFP+ Expansion : 1 x M.2 Key M (PCIe 3.0×2), 2 x miniPCIe (PCIe 2.0), 1 x M.2 Key B (PCIe 3.0×1 + USB 3)

: 1 x M.2 Key M (PCIe 3.0×2), 2 x miniPCIe (PCIe 2.0), 1 x M.2 Key B (PCIe 3.0×1 + USB 3) Ports : 2 x USB 3.0 at rear, 1 x USB 3.0 via internal connector, serial console via USB-C, 3-choose-2 nanoSIM/microSD

: 2 x USB 3.0 at rear, 1 x USB 3.0 via internal connector, serial console via USB-C, 3-choose-2 nanoSIM/microSD Software : U-Boot v2019.X+ and Linux Kernel 4.19+; OpenWrt and standard Linux distributions (via EFI)

: U-Boot v2019.X+ and Linux Kernel 4.19+; OpenWrt and standard Linux distributions (via EFI) Form factor : 175 mm x 170 mm, compatible with Mini-ITX, customized Desktop, and NAS enclosure options

: 175 mm x 170 mm, compatible with Mini-ITX, customized Desktop, and NAS enclosure options Power: 12 VDC via 8-pin connector (ATX12V and 2.5 mm DC adaptors available), typical base power consumption under 20 W

Source : Crowd Supply

