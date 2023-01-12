NEXCOM showcases new NSA 7160 high-performance network appliance

NEXCOM has this week unveiled its latest high-performance network appliance in the form of the NSA 7160 designed for network security and 5G network applications. Equipped with a wealth of “cutting-edge” features such as multi-core computing performance, high memory capacity, high-speed I/O interface, and improved Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT) hardware acceleration.

The network appliance uses 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to accelerate performance across the fastest-growing workloads and delivers value across multiple applications say NEXCOM. For full specifications, availability and pricing jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

NSA 7160 high-performance network appliance

“NEXCOM is proud to be part of this significant event with Intel,” said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. “We are launching our new flagship product that offers our customers the highest Ethernet connectivity per system ever available on the market. The productive cooperation and leveraging of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, let NEXCOM stay among industry leaders and bring unprecedented performance to the network industry once again.”

“Our 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors bring cutting-edge technologies, under multi-workload-oriented architecture and cloud-native design concept, with built-in acceleration and advanced security, all the crucial elements required by today’s newly evolved network infrastructure,” said Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders Director, Intel Corporation. “NEXCOM is an awarded Winners’ Circle Gold partner, and we are excited to see the integration of Intel’s innovations into their solutions to deliver more choice to their customers for the 5G era”

Source : NEXCOM





