Netflix games gets 9 new games in November

Netflix has announced that they are adding seven new games to Netflix this month, on their mobile app, in case you did not know, Netflix includes free games on its streaming subscription.

Netflix has added a total of nine new games to its platform this month, this includes Skies of Chaos, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, and more.

Netflix’s mobile games catalog — which is included with your Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases — continues to grow. Nine more games joined the roster this month, including Reigns: Three Kingdoms from Devolver Digital, Cats & Soup from Neowiz and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade from Rogue Games, which just launched today.

You can now find the following games and more in the Netflix mobile app on your Android or iOS devices — your next adventure is just a couple clicks away!

Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ’em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope! General Ramshackle and his Lieutenants of Doom want to crush the last resistance rebels and bring a new order to a broken world. You play Captain Campbell, a literal dogfighter. With key rebels missing or captured, it falls to ace pilot Campbell to turn the tide and keep the hope of freedom alive. Will you take down the evil empire? Or will General Ramshackle claim global domination? FUN FACT: Main characters Campbell and Tulip drew inspiration from the developer’s very own Pom and King Charles dogs!

You can find out more details about all of the new Netflix games that have launched this month at the link below.

Source Netflix





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals