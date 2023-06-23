MOZA AI robotic neck massager hands help relieve stress and pain

If you suffer from neck pain you may be interested in the new AI powered neck massager called the MOZA. Launched via Kickstarter this week project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 650 backers with still 36 days remaining. Using robotic fingers the MOZA can gently massage your neck relieving stress and pain.

FCC approved and ROHS compliant the 4D massager offers a comprehensive selection of modes to help repair and rejuvenate your neck providing an ergonomic fit hot compress, customizable massage with aromatic oils if desired. Early access pledges are now available for the innovative neck massager from roughly $159 or £126 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“MOZA aims to enhance well-being and quality of life: Promoting physical and mental relaxation, relieving muscle tension, and fostering comfort and rejuvenation. Indulge in this mode when you need to unwind from sedentary fatigue and muscle stiffness. It gently relieves tension in your shoulder and neck muscles through soothing kneading massages. Lean back on your sofa and let the reverse force enhance the massage intensity, offering you a truly relaxing experience.”

AI robotic neck massager

“Start your day with this mode if you wake up with sore shoulders and a stiff neck. It invigorates your senses with targeted and vigorous shoulder and neck massages. Synchronized breathing prompts guide you into a meditative state, helping you find inner calm and balance through deep breathing and relaxation. Relieve stress and recharge for the day ahead. Our revolutionary neck massager features 8 powerful rotating magnets that penetrate up to 20mm, applying Shiatsu techniques to soothe soreness, stiffness, and strain injuries.”

If the MOZA AI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the MOZA AI robot massaging hands project peek the promotional video below.

“Overwhelmed by neck pain and stress but can’t find time for a massage? Relieve pain or stress during your lunch break or when you desire a comforting neck hot compress. Activate the neck-around thermostatic hot compress function, and within a mere 10 seconds, feel the soothing warmth Enjoy the three adjustable heating levels (390C, 420C, 450C) regulated by NTC temperature control, ensuring optimal comfort and relaxation.”

Neck massager

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the robot massaging hands, jump over to the official MOZA AI crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



