Nautilus dive watch inspired by Jules Verne 20,000 Leagues under the Sea

The watch designers at Horizon Watches have created a new dive watch inspired by the Jules Verne underwater adventure, 20,000 Leagues under the Sea. The unique divers watch is available in a variety of different colors and features indices inspired by nature and the Nautilus submarine from the story filled with super-luminova.

Nautilus dive watch specifications

Case: 316L Stainless Steel / CuSn8 Marine Bronze

Movement: Automatic Calibre Seiko NH 35A

Crystal: Sapphire crystal front and back

Water resistance: 30ATM/300M

Lume: Super Luminova(Old Radium for Bronze and C1 for Stainless Steel)

Bezel material: Stainless steel insert with PVD coating / CuSn8 Marine Bronze

Strap material: Vulcanized rubber strap

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $348 or £258 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“As I was working on the watch design, it felt like I was simultaneously designing a submarine. I will always remember how, as a child while I was reading Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, I would imagine how the Nautilus looks like. These memories served as a basis for my submarine-inspired design of the watch. Of course, my imagination was greatly aided by the fact that Jules Verne very eloquently described how Captain Nemo’s submarine looks like. While it may be difficult to understand how a submarine can be linked with a watch, this was a critical aspect for me – to be able to feel and bring to life this era of my childhood experience, in any way possible.”

If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping of the dive watch is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the project watch the promotional video below.

“The colour blue has long been associated with being a peaceful and calming colour; it is also perceived as a powerful colour. There exists a balance between peace and chaos, much like the ocean, which calming and devastatingly powerful waves co-exist – a testament to Mother Nature’s finesse and artistry.

Historically, salmon coloured dials were rare, far and few, usually made on special request by customers. The pairing of a Salmon Sand colour with our dial design highlights the radiance and opulence of the watch when the light hits the dial just right. The Salmon Sand Nautilus lends an air of elegance to whoever adorns the watch on their wrist and exudes and air of subtlety and poise.

The earthy tones of the Myrtle Green Nautilus create a harmonious balance with the lustre of the marine bronze case, lending the watch a rugged and robust vibe. Slightly softer than stainless steel, the appeal of a bronze case lies in its rugged beauty. This is a true tool watch, while still retaining the aesthetic ageing qualities of bronze. Just like how embers burn and glow steadily instead of wild raging fires, the Cardinal Red Nautilus makes a powerful statement. It makes a strong and evocative pairing with marine bronze. What’s not to like about that? “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

