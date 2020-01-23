Unique National Parks scratch off poster and information cards $25

Newverest as return to Kickstarter this month to launch their latest creation a US National Parks Scratch Off Poster. Each poster includes a set of 62 information cards, one for each of the National Parks all hand-painted by artists. Flip the card over and read an interesting fact about the park you’ve just visited is displayed, or when planning your next trip. “Our National Parks Poster will inspire you to visit as many National Parks as you can document your past and future travels.”

Earlybird pledges are available from $25 and shipping throughout the United States is expected to take place during July 2020.

“The National Parks have a never-ending beauty that reaches from the deepest canyon to the highest mountain, but beauty alone isn’t the only reason to care about them. Anything that acts as a home to so much wildlife deserves some attention. Especially when some of that wildlife is endangered. Bringing attention to the parks means bringing attention to those creatures who can’t speak for themselves.”

“National Parks are public lands, that means they’re not owned by the government, they’re owned by each and every one of us. And it’s up to us to care for them and spread the word. These parks should not be taken for granted, they need to be visited, explored, and loved. America’s parks are beautiful from one end of the country to the other, and we want everyone to experience that beauty firsthand.”

Source: Kickstarter

