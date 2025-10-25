UGREEN NASync DH2300 & DH4300 Plus : Making Local Storage Simple & Secure

What if managing your digital life could be as simple as tapping your phone or organizing files with a single app? In a world where cloud storage dominates, concerns about privacy, subscription costs, and data accessibility are growing louder. Enter the UGREEN NASync DH2300 and DH4300 Plus, two innovative devices that promise to make local storage not only secure but also refreshingly simple. Designed for everyone, from tech novices to small teams with demanding needs, these network-attached storage (NAS) solutions offer a compelling alternative to the cloud, blending user-friendly design with powerful features. Whether you’re safeguarding precious family memories or managing critical business files, these devices aim to redefine how we think about local storage.

This feature explores how the DH2300 and DH4300 Plus cater to diverse storage needs without compromising on security or scalability. From the intuitive setup process of the DH2300 to the high-performance capabilities of the DH4300 Plus, you’ll discover how UGREEN’s NASync series balances simplicity with innovative technology. We’ll unpack the standout features, such as advanced RAID configurations, NFC quick connections, and robust encryption, that make these devices a fantastic option for home and office users alike. If you’ve ever wondered whether local storage could be as accessible and versatile as the cloud, this might just be the answer you’ve been waiting for.

UGREEN NASync DH Series Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The UGREEN NASync DH Series introduces two NAS devices, DH2300 and DH4300 Plus, offering secure, scalable, and user-friendly local storage solutions for home users, small teams, and beginners.

The DH2300 is a 2-bay NAS supporting up to 60TB of storage, featuring centralized file management, NFC quick connection, robust security, versatile connectivity, and RAID configurations for enhanced data management.

The DH4300 Plus is a 4-bay NAS supporting up to 120TB of storage, with faster 2.5GbE LAN speeds, advanced RAID options, high-performance hardware, Docker support, and enhanced connectivity for demanding users.

Pricing is competitive, with the DH2300 available at £152.99 ($209.99) UGREEN DTC UK code: DH2300GEE, Amazon UGREEN UK code: DH2300OFFGG and the DH4300 Plus at £305.99 ($429.99), making them accessible options for various storage needs.

and the DH4300 Plus at £305.99 ($429.99), making them accessible options for various storage needs. The DH Series stands out as a secure and scalable alternative to cloud storage, offering simplicity, robust data protection, and flexibility for diverse user requirements.

The UGREEN NASync DH Series introduces two network-attached storage (NAS) devices, the DH2300 and DH4300 Plus, designed to address the growing need for secure, scalable, and user-friendly local storage. These devices cater to a broad audience, including home users, small teams, and individuals new to NAS technology. By offering a practical alternative to cloud-based storage, the DH Series emphasizes simplicity, data protection, and accessibility, making it an attractive solution for diverse storage needs. Unlike many enterprise-style NAS systems, UGREEN’s approach focuses on giving everyday users the same level of reliability without overwhelming them with complexity.

UGREEN NASync DH2300

The DH2300 is a 2-bay SATA NAS specifically designed for first-time users and households seeking centralized storage. With support for up to 60TB of storage (30TB per drive), it is well-suited for personal and family use, offering ample space for photos, videos, documents, and other digital assets. Powered by the UGOS Pro operating system, the DH2300 ensures an intuitive setup process and straightforward management, even for users unfamiliar with NAS systems.

Key features of the DH2300 include:

Centralized file management: A single application simplifies file organization, photo backups, and media streaming, ensuring efficient access to your data. Instead of juggling multiple apps for different tasks, you can manage everything from one clear interface.

A single application simplifies file organization, photo backups, and media streaming, ensuring efficient access to your data. Instead of juggling multiple apps for different tasks, you can manage everything from one clear interface. NFC Quick Connection: Pair your smartphone or tablet with the NAS effortlessly using a single tap. This makes connecting new devices faster and more convenient, particularly for users who aren’t comfortable configuring network settings manually.

Pair your smartphone or tablet with the NAS effortlessly using a single tap. This makes connecting new devices faster and more convenient, particularly for users who aren’t comfortable configuring network settings manually. Robust security protocols: TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES encryption, along with two-factor authentication and real-time threat monitoring, safeguard your data against unauthorized access. These are the same encryption standards relied on by large enterprises, but packaged here in a system designed for consumers.

TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES encryption, along with two-factor authentication and real-time threat monitoring, safeguard your data against unauthorized access. These are the same encryption standards relied on by large enterprises, but packaged here in a system designed for consumers. Versatile connectivity: Equipped with a 1GbE LAN port and a 4K HDMI output, the DH2300 supports seamless media playback and network integration. This means you can not only back up data but also connect the NAS directly to your TV for high-resolution video playback.

Equipped with a 1GbE LAN port and a 4K HDMI output, the DH2300 supports seamless media playback and network integration. This means you can not only back up data but also connect the NAS directly to your TV for high-resolution video playback. RAID support: Configurations such as JBOD, Basic, 0, and 1 enhance data management and redundancy, providing flexibility for different storage needs. For households, RAID 1 is especially helpful because it mirrors your drives, giving peace of mind if one disk fails.

The DH2300 is designed to simplify local storage while maintaining a strong focus on security and accessibility, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a reliable and straightforward solution. Unlike cloud services that charge recurring fees, this NAS is a one-time purchase that can serve your household for years with minimal maintenance.

Who the DH2300 suits

Family archive: centralize everyone’s camera rolls, share read-only albums, and stream to the TV over HDMI. For families with years of photos and videos spread across phones and drives, this consolidates everything into one accessible hub.

centralize everyone’s camera rolls, share read-only albums, and stream to the TV over HDMI. For families with years of photos and videos spread across phones and drives, this consolidates everything into one accessible hub. Student workspace: keep lecture recordings, code repos, and research PDFs together with versioned backups. Students benefit from automatic backups and the ability to retrieve earlier versions of a document.

keep lecture recordings, code repos, and research PDFs together with versioned backups. Students benefit from automatic backups and the ability to retrieve earlier versions of a document. Home office basics: invoices, contracts, and design assets live in shared folders with user permissions. For freelancers or small home businesses, this removes the need for expensive cloud subscriptions.

UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus

For users with more demanding storage and performance requirements, the DH4300 Plus offers a 4-bay SATA configuration, supporting up to 120TB of storage (30TB per drive). This model is ideal for small teams, home offices, and larger households that require robust and scalable storage solutions. Despite its advanced capabilities, the DH4300 Plus retains the user-friendly design of the DH2300, ensuring accessibility for beginners while meeting the needs of experienced users.

Enhanced features of the DH4300 Plus include:

Faster data transfer speeds: A 2.5GbE LAN port significantly improves data transfer rates compared to the DH2300, allowing quicker file uploads and downloads. This is particularly valuable for creative teams working with large video files or design projects.

A 2.5GbE LAN port significantly improves data transfer rates compared to the DH2300, allowing quicker file uploads and downloads. This is particularly valuable for creative teams working with large video files or design projects. Advanced RAID configurations: Support for RAID 5, 6, and 10 enhances data redundancy and reliability, ensuring your files remain protected even in the event of drive failure. RAID 6, for instance, can tolerate two drives failing without losing data.

Support for RAID 5, 6, and 10 enhances data redundancy and reliability, ensuring your files remain protected even in the event of drive failure. RAID 6, for instance, can tolerate two drives failing without losing data. High-performance hardware: Powered by an 8-core Rockchip RK3588C processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the DH4300 Plus handles multitasking and heavy workloads with ease. It can support multiple users streaming, backing up, and accessing files at the same time without slowdown.

Powered by an 8-core Rockchip RK3588C processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the DH4300 Plus handles multitasking and heavy workloads with ease. It can support multiple users streaming, backing up, and accessing files at the same time without slowdown. Docker support: Run containerized applications for development, testing, or specialized tasks, expanding the device’s functionality beyond traditional storage. Users can experiment with hosting lightweight apps directly on the NAS, cutting down on the need for extra servers.

The DH4300 Plus is designed to meet the needs of users who require advanced features and higher performance, making it a versatile and powerful addition to any home or office setup. Whether you’re running a small business, collaborating on creative projects, or just future-proofing your storage, this device delivers performance that feels professional without the enterprise-level complexity.

Who the DH4300 Plus suits

Small creative teams: central project storage with fast local previews and fewer “copy and wait” moments. Editors can access footage directly without waiting for cloud downloads.

central project storage with fast local previews and fewer “copy and wait” moments. Editors can access footage directly without waiting for cloud downloads. Power users: quicker workstation transfers and headroom for Docker apps and background indexing. If you already push the limits of consumer storage, this system keeps pace.

quicker workstation transfers and headroom for Docker apps and background indexing. If you already push the limits of consumer storage, this system keeps pace. Growing households: separate volumes for work and personal data, with RAID 5/6 for uptime during a drive swap. Families running side businesses can keep everything under control with one shared system.

Pricing and Availability

The UGREEN NASync DH Series is competitively priced, offering affordable local storage solutions without compromising on quality or functionality.

DH2300: Available for £152.99 ($209.99) UGREEN DTC UK code: DH2300GEE, Amazon UGREEN UK code: DH2300OFFGG , making it an accessible option for individuals and families seeking secure and centralized storage.

Available for £152.99 ($209.99) , making it an accessible option for individuals and families seeking secure and centralized storage. DH4300 Plus: £305.99 ($429.99), offering advanced features and higher performance for users with more demanding storage needs.

Both models are available for purchase in the UK through Amazon, UGREEN.com, and select retailers, ensuring easy access to these reliable storage solutions. Compared to recurring cloud storage subscriptions, the one-time purchase makes them an appealing investment for long-term data control.

Remote Access Made Simple

One of the most practical advantages of the NASync series is its ability to provide secure remote access. Whether you’re away on business or simply out of the house, you can log into your NAS from anywhere with an internet connection. Using encrypted connections and optional two-factor authentication, UGREEN ensures that your files remain protected while still being readily available. This means you can share large project files with colleagues, stream media while traveling, or access important documents on the go without depending on third-party cloud providers. The combination of local ownership with safe remote accessibility gives you the best of both worlds: control and convenience.

Why the UGREEN NASync DH Series Stands Out

The UGREEN NASync DH Series provides a secure, scalable, and user-friendly alternative to cloud-based storage, catering to a wide range of users. Instead of locking users into subscription ecosystems, UGREEN offers devices that can grow with you—expandable storage, flexible RAID options, and consistent app-based management.

What makes the NASync range notable is its balance of simplicity and depth. Beginners can start with plug-and-play features, while more advanced users have access to Docker, higher RAID modes, and 2.5GbE performance. The company has effectively bridged the gap between entry-level convenience and professional-grade features, making sure the devices are not intimidating yet still powerful.

Beyond technical specs, UGREEN also emphasizes peace of mind. Local storage means your files aren’t at the mercy of third-party policies, outages, or hidden costs. Security features that match enterprise solutions—like AES encryption and two-factor authentication—are included by default. And the intuitive UGOS Pro system means you don’t need to be an IT professional to run a secure, reliable setup.

For home users, the NASync series can become the backbone of family memories and daily workflows. For small businesses, it’s an affordable way to create a private cloud with redundancy and speed. In both cases, the DH2300 and DH4300 Plus represent a modern rethink of what local storage should look like: practical, approachable, and secure.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals