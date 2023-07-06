Naraka Bladepoint PS5 Battle Royale game launches July 13th

PlayStation gamers may be interested to know that the melee-focused battle royale game Naraka Bladepoint will be officially launching on its release date of July 13, 2023. Bringing together unique martial arts combat and visual style. Yongcheng Liu from NetEase Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the mythical, melee-focused martial arts battle royale game launching on PlayStation 5.

“Dive into the legends of the Far East in NARAKA: BLADEPOINT; team up with your friends in fast-paced melee fights for a Battle Royale experience unlike any other. Heroes from all over the world have gathered on Morus Island, where two ancient gods collided eons ago — creating the Mask of Immortality: an artifact of legendary power. You are one such hero, ready to face many others on your way to claim it.”

“Experience a unique fighting gameplay, combining fast movements in a large environment and a deep and intense melee combat system based on combos, parries, and counters. Build your own playstyle from our immense roster of original characters, each with unique customizable skills, and all using a wide array of weaponry ranging from Katanas to Muskets.”

“In addition to the many different competitive modes you can enter as a team with your friends, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT offers solo campaigns, new seasonal content and a deep customization system rarely seen in Battle Royales. We optimize the control for the PS5 DualSense controller, allowing users to achieve any combo. We installed an aim-pilot to help players better use their grapples.

Whether they plan to aim at their enemy’s body or the ground close by, they can manage it with ease. Another function we included is the auto-turnaround, a commonly used feature for Action games. We also focused on SSD optimization, so PS5 players can enjoy higher frame rates and loading speeds. “

