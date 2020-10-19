Nanoleaf Triangles light panels now available from $59

Nanoleaf has this month added new Triangles to its range of wall mounted slim panel lights, complete kits priced at $199 for the full-size triangles and $119 for the minitriangles. Nanoleaf is also offering expansion packs two existing users priced at are $59 and $119, respectively.

“Connect the triangular panels together into any desired layout, abstract forms or your favorite shapes. Explore different panel combinations with the Layout Assistant in the Nanoleaf App or visit our Design Inspirations library.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You choose – energizing shades of purple for a workout energy boost or gentle warm white to read your favorite book before bedtime. The right ambience, guaranteed.The Rhythm Module reacts to all your favorite songs in real-time. It senses audio and transforms it into color & light for a stunning audiovisual display. Watch your on-screen activity reflected onto your lights in real time with Screen Mirror. Use Match mode for next-level movie nights and gaming sessions.”

For more information on the complete range of Nanoleaf Light Panels jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Nanoleaf : Tech Crunch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals