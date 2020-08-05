Nakushima Damascus chef knife collection hit Kickstarter

Chefs and cooking enthusiasts looking for a set of kitchen knives porting a unique design and offering “extreme sharpness” may be interested in the new range of Nakushima Knives launched by Kickstarter this month. Created by a team based in Denmark the Nakushima Knives collection is now available from €36 or roughly £33 and prices include free shipping throughout the European Union.

“We are proud to present the Nakushima Damascus collection. We have set out to create a high-end knife collection and give you the ideal knife for any kind of food items you might be facing in the kitchen. We have combined quality Japanese steel, expert craftsmanship, and a unique design. To sum up, you will get a premium knife at a non-premium cost.”

– The Nakushima Damascus paring knife is small and ideal for peeling fruits and vegetables – or if you’d like a delicious butterflied shrimp.

– The Nakushima Damascus utility knife is a midway between a chef’s knife and a paring knife and is a handy general-purpose tool for mid-sized fruits/vegetables or slicing tasty sandwiches.

– The Nakushima Damascus gyuto chef’s knife is Japanese knife inspired by traditional European chef’s knives and is perfectly crafted to rock-chop stiffer produce as well as mincing and slicing meat, fish and fruit.

– The Nakushima Damascus santoku knife is a general-purpose kitchen knife originating in Japan. Our santoku knife has dimples. The air in the clefts act as anti-stick coaing and helps the knife glide through sticky foods such as potatoes.

– The Nakushima Damascus nakiri knife is a traditional Japanese vegetable knife. Its entire flat blade and is meant for efficient push/pull chopping of vegetables

– The Nakushima Damascus carving knife is perfect to slice thin cuts of meat with its long, thin and narrow blade.

– The Nakushima Damascus bread knife is a must-have in a kitchen to cut through the bread crust without compressing its soft interior with its serrated teeh.

– The Nakushima Damascus sharpening steel is essential to keep any knife sharp at all times. Use it on a regular basis and our knives will be the last ones you will ever need.

Source : Kickstarter

