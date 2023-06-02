Anyone who would like to endlessly customize the artwork on their nails might be interested in a new home nail painting machine called the OnNab. Capable of printing in full color the process takes just 20 seconds and provides a long lasting quality print of practically anything you can think of.

Simply choose the artwork from the companion phone application and send it to your nail printer for unique designs everyday at the fraction of the cost of visiting a nail boutique every week. Early bird pricing are now available for the clever project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

“OnNab is a cutting-edge 3D nail art printer that provides a salon-quality experience on the go. It’s portable and can be used anytime, anywhere. With a simple click, OnNab can print any design you desire onto your nails in just 20 seconds! OnNab uses the latest 3D printing technology and a smart app to achieve accurate, detailed, and long-lasting artistic prints for your nails.”

Nail printing machine

“Are you struggling to find a skilled nail artist who can bring your creative designs to life? Or are you looking to unleash your own artistic talents through nail art? Look no further than the OnNab smart app! With this powerful app, you can browse through a vast collection of free nail art images or even upload your own unique designs. And the best part? You can easily do it all from the convenience of your Wi-Fi connected smartphone. So why wait? Start creating stunning nail art today with OnNab!”

Assuming that the OnNab funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the OnNab home nail painting machine project glimpse the promotional video below.

“Don’t let a busy schedule stop you from having fabulous nails! With a full-time job, finding the time to visit a nail salon can be challenging. But now, the OnNab 3D nail printer is here to revolutionize your nail game! The OnNab 3D nail printer can print any pattern or design directly onto your nails in just 20 seconds! Say goodbye to reservations and waiting times – with the OnNab 3D nail printer, you can have professional-looking nails whenever you want, right from the comfort of your own home. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the home nail painting machine, jump over to the official OnNab crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



