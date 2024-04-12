NAB 2024 – WD showcases new Memory Cards and Storage Solutions

At NAB 2024 this month Western Digital has unveiled its new range of memory cards and storage solutions for a wide variety of different applications. From 4K video to high-resolution images, the files you work with are larger than ever before. This presents a challenge when it comes to storage, as you need solutions that can keep up with the demands of your projects. Western Digital’s new memory cards and storage devices are built to handle even the most data-intensive tasks, ensuring that you can focus on your creativity without worrying about running out of space or experiencing sluggish performance.

SanDisk SD Express Cards (128 GB/256 GB) – Up to 4.4 times faster than current SD UHS-I cards

SanDisk microSD Express Cards (128 GB/256 GB) – Up to 4.4 times faster than current microSD UHS-I cards

2 TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – World’s first 2 TB UHS-I SDXC card

2 TB SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – World’s fastest 2 TB UHS-I microSD card

4 TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDUC UHS-I Memory Card – World’s first-ever 4 TB UHS-I SD card

24 TB G-DRIVE – Ultra-reliable storage with USB-C (10 Gbps) connectivity

24 TB G-DRIVE PROJECT – Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C (10 Gbps) compatible with PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slot

48 TB G-RAID MIRROR – RAID 1 configuration with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C (10 Gbps) and PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slot

96 TB G-RAID SHUTTLE 4 – 4-bay hardware RAID solution with multiple RAID configurations

192 TB G-RAID SHUTTLE 8 – 8-bay hardware RAID solution with up to 1690 MB/s read and 1490 MB/s write speeds

Western Digital Ultrastar Transporter – Up to 368 TB NVMe SSD performance with dual port 200Gb/E connectivity

Western Digital Ultrastar Data102 JBOD Platform – Up to 2.65 PB in a 4U enclosure with 24Gb SAS to the host

One of the most exciting innovations in Western Digital’s lineup is the SanDisk SD and microSD Express portfolio. These next-generation memory cards offer SSD-like speeds, allowing you to transfer data faster than ever before. With read speeds of up to 985 MB/s and write speeds of up to 410 MB/s, you can save time and streamline your workflow. Whether you’re shooting high-resolution photos or recording 4K video, these cards can handle the task with ease.

In addition to speed, Western Digital’s new storage solutions offer unprecedented capacity. The 2 TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card is the world’s first 2 TB UHS-I SDXC card, providing you with ample space for your high-resolution content. For those who need even more storage, the 4 TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDUC UHS-I Memory Card is the world’s first-ever 4 TB UHS-I SD card. These groundbreaking capacities allow you to store more footage, photos, and project files without the need for constant offloading.

Beyond memory cards, Western Digital’s new storage solutions also cater to your studio setup needs. The G-DRIVE and G-RAID series offer ultra-reliable storage with capacities ranging from 24 TB to 192 TB. These devices feature USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, ensuring fast data transfer speeds and compatibility with your existing hardware. With RAID configurations and PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slots, these storage solutions provide the performance and redundancy you need for your critical projects.

Enterprise-Level Performance

For those working in enterprise-level environments, Western Digital’s Ultrastar series delivers unparalleled performance. The Ultrastar Transporter offers up to 368 TB of NVMe SSD performance with dual port 200Gb/E connectivity, while the Ultrastar Data102 JBOD Platform provides up to 2.65 PB of storage in a 4U enclosure. These solutions are designed to handle the most demanding workflows, ensuring that your media projects can be completed efficiently and effectively.

As a media professional, investing in the right tools is crucial to your success. Western Digital’s latest storage innovations offer you the speed, capacity, and reliability you need to take your projects to the next level. By adopting these innovative solutions, you can streamline your workflow, reduce downtime, and focus on what matters most: creating compelling content that captivates your audience. With competitive pricing and availability expected this summer, now is the perfect time to start planning your storage upgrade.



