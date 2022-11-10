Mythic Quest Season 3 premiers tomorrow on Apple TV+

If like us you have been patiently waiting for Mythic Quest Season 3 you will be pleased to know that from tomorrow you will be able to watch the new episodes, continuing the story from Season 2. Two episodes will be made available to watch on November 11 with an episode being made available every Friday until the final 10th episode premieres on Apple TV+ on January 6, 2023.

The Mythic Quest comedy series has been created for Apple TV+ by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney and follows a fictional video games studio, producing a popular MMORPG online game called Mythic Quest. Check out the latest trailer below delete more about what you can expect from the characters and storyline in Mythic Quest Season 3.

“Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.”

Mythic Quest Season 3

“Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.”

Source : Apple





