Mythic Quest Season 3 GrimPop trailer and release date

Apple TV has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Mythic Quest Season 3 TV series. “Ian and Poppy are working on a brand new game at GrimPop. Back at Mythic Quest, chaos ensues under David’s leadership. Oh, and Brad’s out of jail.” Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

“Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering.”

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date

Apple has set the Mythic Quest S3 release date for next month on November 11th 2022 when the team will return in the TV series co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

“Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.”

Source : Apple TV



