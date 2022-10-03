Mythic Quest S3 release date set for November 2022 confirms Apple

Apple has this week confirmed the Mythic Quest S3 release date has been set for November 11, 2022 although unfortunately the official tweet from the Apple TV+ team did not reveal much more about what we can expect from the storyline or characters in the highly anticipated third season of the popular Mythic Quest comedy TV Series. However a few months ago Apple did release a new teaser trailer for Mythic Quest S3 which is embedded below.

Mythic Quest is an exclusive Apple TV+ comedy series which premiered back in for breed 2020 and follows the fictional game studio team creating a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) called Mythic Quest. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham.

Mythic Quest S3 release date

Apple has confirmed that the third season of Mythic Quest will premiere exclusively on Apple TV next month and will be available for watch from November 11, 2022 onwards.

“Breakups are hard. Working together is harder. A new season launches this Fall on Apple TV+”

It will be interesting to see how Ian and Poppy focus on building worlds, heroes and legends in the third season. If you are not already seen the first two seasons of Mythic Quest both are now available to watch exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

