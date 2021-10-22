Mythic Quest Season 3 and 4 confirmed by Apple

Fans of Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest will be pleased to learn that Apple has announced the TV series has been renewed for third and fourth season. Series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, “Mythic Quest” guest star and Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis announce renewal in new video released via Twitter.

“Apple TV+ today announced a season three and four pickup of “Mythic Quest,” the hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, which has been hailed by critics as “hilarious and endearing,” “a ton of fun,” and “the best workplace comedy on TV.” McElhenney, who also stars, shared the news in his signature comedic style with a video featuring fellow Apple TV+ star and Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, who recently earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his guest star role in the “Mythic Quest” special, “Everlight.” Boasting a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is set to open the writers’ room for season three later this year.”

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

““Mythic Quest” follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby, who also executive produces. Additional cast includes Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television.”

Mythic Quest season three will premiere sometime next year during 2022, as soon as more details are released on confirmed release dates we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals